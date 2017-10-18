Congregation Shaara Tfille will present ‘Railroads of Yesteryear’ as breakfast topic on Oct. 22

SARATOGA SPRINGS–Congregation Shaara Tfille will present a discussion on “Railroads of Yesteryear in Downtown Saratoga” by author Richard Chait on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 9:30 a.m. in conjunction with the congregation’s monthly breakfast. Chait will share some of the information he writes about in his book, Rails in and around Saratoga Springs at the synagogue, 84 Weibel Ave., Saratoga Springs.

Along with the railroads in and around Saratoga Springs, Chait’s book also includes historic highlights about those locations.

Chait has been an avid rail fan for many years. Born and raised in Rochester, N.Y., he has spent many summers in Saratoga Springs. He maintains a residence in Saratoga Springs and credits the many contributions rail transportation has made to the rapid growth of the area.

Along with the railroads in and around Saratoga Springs, Chait’s book also includes historic highlights of those locations.

There is a $10 charge for breakfast. Reservations, required by Wednesday, Oct.18, may be obtained by calling 518-584-2370. Information may be obtained at saratogajcc@albany.twcbc.com.