Daughters of Sarah Auxiliary to feature Kaskeset, an a cappella choir at luncheon

ALBANY–The Daughters of Sarah Auxiliary has announced that Kaskeset, a Jewish a cappella choir, from SUNY Binghamton will perform at its donor luncheon on Sunday, Oct. 29, at 11:30 a.m. at the nursing center, 180 Washington Ave Ext. Barbara Wachs, luncheon coordinator and board member for the Auxiliary, has indicated that the community is welcome to attend.

Kaskeset is the first Jewish contemporary a cappella group in the world to advance to the semi-finals of The International Collegiate A Cappella Competition. Their songs range from four to 14–part harmonies. Lunch will be served following the performance.

Donations to the auxiliary enables funding of projects for the Daughters of Sarah Senior Community. Currently, the auxiliary is updating and renovating the hair salon at the nursing center.

Luncheon reservations may be made with Elaine Ainspan, 15 Gingerbread Lane, Albany. The cost to attend is $36 per person. The Daughters of Sarah at 518-724-3260 can provide details.