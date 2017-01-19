Daughters of Sarah Mystery Challenge nets $128,000 for senior community programs

One hundred and twenty-eight thousand dollars were raised at the recent Daughters of Sarah Senior Community Mystery Challenge and Silent Auction held at the New York State Museum. The proceeds will benefit the residents of Daughters of Sarah Senior Community. Two hundred people attended the program, which also featured a dinner reception prepared by Daughters of Sarah Executive Chef Javier Melendez.

Following the dinner, guests searched through the museum exhibits for clues to find the answers (which had to be in the form of a question.) for the challenge. Teams were judged based on time, and correct answers, along with team names. While playing the Challenge, teams interacted with members of the MopCo improvisational comedy theater company, and each team recorded a Daughters of Sarah public service announcement.

The Mystery Challenge event is the primary fund-raiser for the Daughters of Sarah Senior Community. Daughters of Sarah is a multi-level senior care organization located on Washington Avenue Extension in Albany. It offers a variety of long-term and daily care services for adults including assisted living, short-term and outpatient rehabilitation services (physical, occupational, and speech therapy), a nursing center offering skilled care, and the GreatDays Adult Health Day Program.

“Everyone left happy, full, and having learned how their donations impact the lives of our residents,” stated Mark Koblenz, CEO of the senior

community. “Hold the date of Saturday, Nov. 18, for the 11th annual Mystery Challenge,” Ruth Schulman, director of philanthropy and community engagement commented.

The 2016 Mystery Challenge Co-chairpersons Gail Karo, Marta Koblenz, Alan Lobel and Murray Massry were assisted by committee members: Linda Carothers, Evy Farbstein, Leslie Feinman, Karen Glaser, Elisa Harrington-Verb, Debbie Herr, Mindy Holland, Dale Katz, Mindy Lam, Karen Lobel, Beth Scher, Lynda Shrager, Joseph Storch, Jerry Sykes, and Rachael Woren.