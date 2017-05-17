Debbie Friedman and her music to be theme of AJCC luncheon featuring Carole Rivel on May 25

ALBANY–The Sidney Albert Albany Jewish Community Center kicks off the 2017 Jules and Paula Stein Live and Learn Lecture – Lunch Series on Thursday, May 25, 10:30 a.m. in the Center’s auditorium, 340 Whitehall Rd. The program is open to the community.

Carole Rivel will present “A Journey Of Spirit: Debbie Friedman And Her Music,” a documentary film, directed, written and produced by Ann Coppel. It tells the story of Friedman (1951 – 2011), songwriter, singer and guitarist. Friedman wove contemporary melody with Jewish liturgy to transform Jewish sacred music, bringing the text to a large diverse audience, Rivel explains. The film explores the power that Friedman’s music has to promote spirituality, healing and community. Friedman’s humor and spirituality connected audiences at her concerts and participants at her healing services and teaching workshops, according to program organizers.

Rivel was a friend and a piano accompanist for Debbie Friedman. She is music coordinator at the AJ Heschel School in New Rochelle.

Cost for the lecture lunch is $15, $13 for Center members. Prepaid reservations are required in the Albany JCC’s senior adult office, 438-6651, ext.112, ClaireS@albanyjcc.org.