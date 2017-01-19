Deli theme at Jan 25 lunch and learn at Beth Emeth

ALBANY–Beth Emeth will host a Deli and Movie Lunch and Learn on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from noon to 2 p.m. The film will be the “Deli Man,” a documentary by Erik Greenberg Anjou, that explores Jewish culture as it reflects the heart of a vital ethnic history. It tells of Ziggy Gruber, a Houston, Texas, third-generation deli man and his delicatessen, “Kenny and Ziggy’s.” His story is augmented by the stories of iconic delis such as Katz’s, 2nd Avenue Deli, Nate ’n Al, Carnegie, and the Stage.

After the showing of the film, Price Chopper’s Ben & Bill’s Deli Man, Jeff Walton, will join the group for a discussion.

A deli lunch will be available for purchase, but must be pre-ordered on the Beth Emeth website, www.bethemethalbany.org. Cost is $15 a person and the reservation deadline for the deli lunch is Monday, Jan. 23. Those who wish to bring their own lunch need not pre-register. Coffee, tea and dessert will be available.

Deb Sokoler at dsokoler@bethemethalbany.org, or 436-9761, ext. 230 can provide details.