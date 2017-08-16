‘Doing Jewish: A Story of Ghana’ is slated for Aug. 23 presentation at the Bow Tie Cinemas in Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS–Congregation Shaara Tfille/The Jewish Community Center of Saratoga Springs will present the documentary, “Doing Jewish: A Story of Ghana” on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. at the Bow Tie Cinemas located at 19 Railroad Place, Saratoga Springs. The documentary examines the question of what makes someone Jewish? The program is part of the 2017 Saratoga Jewish Cultural Festival.

When Gabrielle Zikha, a Canadian filmmaker, volunteered for a six-month community service project in Africa, religion was not on her mind. As the High Holidays approached, Zikha realized she was a lone Canadian Jew in a sea of Christians. Hoping to connect with a Jewish community she travels a day’s journey to a remote township of Sefwi Wiawso, Ghana where she finds a people who have practiced rites including circumcision and keeping kosher dietary laws. The individuals had followed these customs and rituals for centuries and had only recently discovered they were members of the Jewish religion. In the documentary, their leader Alex Armah discusses his dream of seeing his congregation achieve ‘official’ status. He strives for them know and understand their lineage and history. And yet, what is their history?

“Doing Jewish: A Story from Ghana” is an exploration of the day-to-day lives of the Jews of Sewfi

Wiawso and their attempts to reach out to other Jews and their struggles for acceptance. Made over the course of five years, the documentary explores Jewish identity. Zikha and her crew seek to go beyond the creation of a stand-alone documentary film and employ a storytelling strategy that uses a variety of digital, social media and communications technologies to enable deeper and ongoing communication between the Sefwi community and those people around the world who can relate to their journey of self-discovery.

Congregation Shaara Tfille will collect items for the Sefwi community at the film, and at the synagogue afterwards. According to organizers, the Sefwi community needs: Jewish items for Shabbat or holidays (like havdalah candles), holiday prayer books (with English translation), Passover Haggadahs (easy reading preferred for the children), kosher products (matzah and kosher wine or grape juice), and used smartphones, laptops and tablets.

After the film, a discussion will feature several local individuals who have lived in or visited Ghana. One of the participants will be Dr. Lisa Aronson, associate professor of art history at Skidmore College.

Aronson received her doctorate in art history with a specialization in African art from Indiana University in 1981. In 1984, she joined the Skidmore faculty where she has since been teaching courses on African art and the diaspora, Native America and pre-conquest Meso and South America.

Initially her scholarship focused on the impact of trade and colonialism on African textile production and issues of gender in African art. More recently, Dr. Aronson’s interests have turned to contemporary African art and African photography. In 2011, she co-curated an exhibition of contemporary African art at the Tang Museum with its former Director John Weber entitled” Environment and Object in Recent African Art.” Aronson’s recent research focuses on the work of Jonathan Adagogo Green. She has located and documented hundreds of Green’s photos in British and American archives, visited Nigeria during her 2012-2013 sabbatical to explore the meaning of his photographs from the local perspective.

The cost is $10 per person. Those planning to attend are asked to make reservations: 518-584-2370 or saratogajcc@albany.twcbc.com.