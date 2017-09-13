Dr. Lester Gerhardt to discuss U.S. space program at Temple Gates’ breakfast

SCHENECTADY–“The U.S. Space Program-Up Close and Personal” will be Dr. Lester Gerhardt’s topic at the Temple Gates of Heaven Brotherhood Breakfast-and-A-Speaker Program on Sunday, Sept. 17. The program will begin at 10 a.m. with a breakfast, free for brotherhood members, $4 for others. The free lecture, open to the community, will follow at 10:30 a.m. The program will be at the temple, 852 Ashmore Ave, Schenectady.

Gerhardt, a Gates member, will re-visit the development and success of the United States space program from a personal perspective, beginning in 1961 when he joined Bell Aerospace.That was the year when President John F. Kennedy declared the goal of landing an American on the moon before the end of the decade. Gerhardt became immersed with visual simulation of space flight, in particular the moon landing and astronaut training. Using photographs, he will describe technological wonders such as visual simulation, the Lunar Lander Research Vehicle, and the Agena engine.

In 1970 Gerhardt joined the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). In 1976 George Low, who had headed the Apollo Program and later NASA, was appointed RPI president. In 1999, Gerhardt was co-chairman of RPI’s Space Week, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the first landing on the moon. Gerhardt also was instrumental in establishing the Low Gallery, reflecting both Low and the U.S. space program. Other RPI graduates involved in the space program also will be highlighted, including an Apollo 13 astronaut, the first space tourist, and astronauts on the International Space Station. Gerhardt also will discuss the rapid development of technology, from analogue to digital, along with the integrative efforts of industry, university, and government. He will highlight his personal and professional relationships, and the globalization of science and technology that the space program launched in its pursuit of knowledge.

Gerhardt received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from CCNY, and his master’s degree and doctorate from SUNY at Buffalo, the latter two while working full-time at Bell Aerospace. His career spans industry and academe, each strongly linked to the U. S. space program. Gerhardt now is an RPI professor emeritus, Life Fellow of IEEE and ASEE, and recipient of the Lamme Medal, CCNY’s Townsend Harris Medal, honorary doctorates, the National Research Administration Award, and Inventor of the Year Award. He also has served as a delegate to NATO. Gerhardt is senior advisor to the president of the Institute of International Education (IIE) in New York City.

Information about the breakfast program may be obtained by calling 518-374-8173.