Elizabeth Rosner to read, discuss new book at Schenectady Library Thursday, Aug. 31

Elizabeth Rosner’s first work of nonfiction Survivor Café: The Legacy of Trauma and the Labyrinth of Memory, scheduled to be published in September, will be featured at a reading by the author at the Schenectady County Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 31. The program, at 6:30 p.m. in the McChesney Room, is open to the community.

Rosner, who previously has written several novels and poetry collections blends personal story, interviews, and research on the inter-generational aftermath of war and atrocity in her new book. According to organizers, Survivor Café: The Legacy of Trauma and the Labyrinth of Memory addresses urgent questions: How do we carry the stories of survivors s forward? How do we collectively ensure that the horrors of the past are not forgotten?

Rosner, the daughter of Jewish Holocaust survivors grew up in Schenectady. Her father, who was born in Hamburg, Germany, was sent to Buchenwald concentration camp, while her mother survived the war by hiding in the Polish countryside.

Rosner is a graduate of Stanford University, the MFA Program at U.C. Irvine, and the University of Queensland in Australia. Now living in Berkeley, Calif., she is a full-time writer. Previously, she was an instructor of creative writing and composition at the college level for 30 years.

The open Door Bookstore will sell copies of the book at the reading and suggests pre-ordering.

Information about the program may be obtained by calling 518-388-4511.