‘Ethics Of Eating’ to be examined at B’nai Sholom

Rabbi Don Cashman

ALBANY –What do Jewish values – and in particular Reform Jewish values — have to say about elevating the ethical, religious and spiritual level of our diet? That will be the focus of a course offered at B’nai Sholom. “The Ethics of Eating —or, Putting Your Money Where Your Mouth Is” will be offered Mondays, beginning Oct. 30, 10:30-11:45 a.m. at the synagogue, 420 Whitehall Rd., Albany.

Rabbi Don Cashman, B’nai Sholom’s spiritual leader, will consider during the seven-session course how animals are raised and slaughtered, how vegetables are grown and brought to market, how workers on the farm and in the market are treated, and how and what we eat may affect our health.

The required text Sacred Table: Creating a Jewish Food Ethic may be purchased through B’nai Sholom.

Registration is required. Cost is $48 for non-congregants; for B’nai Sholom members, $36.

The B’nai Sholom office at 518-482-5283 can provide details.

