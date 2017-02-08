Family Tu B’Shevat event hosted by JNF slated for Feb. 12

The Jewish National Fund (JNF) will hold its annual complimentary Tu B’Shevat Community Celebration on Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Albany Marriott, 189 Wolf Rd., Albany, Tu B’Shevat is a festival of renewal, a celebration of nature and the environment, and a Jewish holiday marking the New Year for Trees. The family celebration will begin at 9:30 a.m., with programs through 11:30 a.m.

The morning will include new, programming for students in grades K-5, a Tu B’Shevat seder, Israel trivia games, and opportunities to learn about JNF’s efforts to better the lives of those who live in Israel. All students in attendance will receive a complimentary t-shirt.

The community is also invited to a mini documentary film screening at 9:50 a.m. created by Jerusalem U entitled “Mekonen: The Journey of an African Jew,” which relates the personal journey of Mekonen Abebe, an African-Israeli Jew who was once a young shepherd in Africa and is now a commander in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Yarden Fanta-Vagenshtein,JNF associate director of New England and the Capital Region, who was the first Ethiopian-Israeli woman to earn her doctorate in Israel, will give an introduction to the film.

“Tu B’Shevat is JNF’s holiday and we are so excited to share it with the Capital Region,” said Fanta-Vagenshtein. She added “Tu B’Shevat is the New Year of Trees, and we can’t help but be reminded of the horrific fires that ravaged Israel last November. JNF’s supporters have so far raised over $6 million dollars to go towards replanting, rebuilding, and restoring Israel following the devastating fires.”

The havoc from the fires will be reviewed during the community seder.

Registration is required at jnf.org/albanytbs by Feb. 7. Information about JNF’s work in this area may be obtained from Fanta-Vagenshtein at yfanta@jnf.org or 800-JNF-0099, ext. 812.