Festival of Books on tap for the Berkshires

The Berkshires’ first Jewish Festival of Books will be held at Hevreh of South Berkshire, 270 State Rd., Great Barrington, Mass., from Thursday, July 20, through Sunday, July 23.

Co-presented by Hevreh and Jewish Federation of the Berkshires, in partnership with the Jewish Book Council, and with the support of the Harold Grinspoon Foundation, the festival will feature free and fee-based lectures, teachings and readings by national, international, and local authors in diverse genres ranging from adult fiction to children’s literature to cookbooks.

The festival opens with a reception with Jennifer Armstrong on Thursday, July 20, at 5:30 p.m., followed by a multimedia presentation at 7 on her book, Seinfeldia: How A Show About Nothing Changed Everything.

It continues at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 21, with Jewish cookbook author, Joan Nathan who will discuss her latest book, King Solomon’s Table: A Culinary Exploration of Jewish Cooking From Around The World. Nathan will be interviewed by Seth Rogovoy, editor, publisher of The Rogovoy Report, and author of Bob Dylan: Prophet Mystic Poet. Lloyd Handwerker will discuss his book, Famous Nathan, which is about his grandfather, Nathan Handwerker, the founder of Nathan’s Famous on Friday, July 21, following the 7:30 p.m. Shabbat service.

Rabbi Marc Katz share and discuss at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, immediately following Shabbat morning services. His teaching will be based on his work, The Heart of Loneliness: How Jewish Wisdom Can Help You Cope and Find Comfort and Community. That afternoon a Shabbat Family Story time is set for 4 p.m. with award-winning local author of 30 books for children, Roni Schotter. She will read from her Go Little Green Truck and All About Grandmas. The program will feature games, hands-on havdalah and Shabbat treats for the children.

Elizabeth Poliner is slated to read from her novel, As Close To Us as Breathing on Sunday, July 23, at 10 a.m.

Reservations may be obtained at https://hevrehtemple.wufoo.com/forms/jewish-festival-of-books/. Information may be obtained by from Hevreh at 413-528-6378, or at hevreh.org.