Financial updates

Thursday, December 22, 2016 – Stock index futures are indicating a higher open on Thursday. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 are all trading 0.1% above fair value on GLOBEX.

The major averages are poised to advance modestly following a better-than-expected update on U.S. growth. Third-quarter GDP rose at a 3.5% annualized rate, revised upward from a previous 3.2% reading. In a separate release, durable goods orders fell 4.6% in November. Finally, initial jobless claims came in at 275,000, above the expected 257,000.

In earnings, Micron Technology is climbing 12.4% to $23.13 as the chipmaker reported better-than-expected quarterly profit. Shares of Red Hat are falling 11.9% to $70.28 after quarterly revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations.

European markets are declining near mid-session. The broad Euro STOXX 600 is off 0.1% in what continues to be very thin pre-holiday trading. Italy’s FTSE MIB is adding 0.3% amid reports that Italy may be forced to nationalize embattled lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell less than 0.1% as banks declined on the session. Financials have ascended 36% in the region since Donald Trump’s U.S. election win. In China, the Shanghai Composite finished 0.1% higher while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.8% to a fresh six-week low.

Treasuries are declining along the curve with the benchmark 10-year note down 3/32 to yield 2.54%. In commodities, NYMEX WTI crude is losing 0.5% to $52.20/barrel. COMEX gold is little changed at $1131.20/ounce. In FOREX, the Dollar Index is falling 0.1%.

