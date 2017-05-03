Former French Resistance spy to relate her story at Bethlehem Chabad on May 3

ALBANY–Marthe Cohn, a member of the French Resistance during WWII, and the author of Behind Enemy Lines, will share her story on Wednesday, May 3, at the Bethlehem Chabad, 393 Delaware Ave., Delmar, at 7 p.m. The date of the program had previously been reported incorrectly.

Cohn, a French Jew, was 20-years-old when the Nazis invaded France in 1940. Her family fled south, but she decided to fight back. She joined the French Resistance, and was recruited to be a spy. Armed with forged identification papers, she infiltrated German territory as a German nurse searching for a fictional fiancé — by that time the Nazis had executed her actual fiancé.

Cohn has been awarded France’s highest military honor, the Médaille Militaire. According to organizers, her intelligence gathering was instrumental in allowing the Allies to break through the Siegfried Line — a line of defensive forts and tanks built by Germany in northern France — and enter German territory in 1945, leading to the end of the war.

Admission will be $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Those planning to attend are asked to make reservations by calling 518-439- 3310.