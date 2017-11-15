Former Labor Relations Board Chief Barney Horowitz to lead talk on bagel bakers and trade unionism at B’nai Sholom

ALBANY–B’nai Sholom Reform Congregation “Synagogue Scholars” Series continues with “Bagel Bakers Union, Local 338: A Remembrance,” following the congregation’s Shabbat service Friday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m. B’nai Sholom is located at 420 Whitehall Rd., Albany. Barney Horowitz, former head of the National Labor Relations Board’s (NLRB) Albany office will make the presentation.

According to organizers, for more than half a century, the craftsmen of Bagel Bakers Union, Local 338, made every bagel in New York City. Even into the 1950s, all members were Jewish and the minutes of its meetings were taken in Yiddish. Local 338 ceased to exist in 1971, the victim of refrigeration, changing tastes and most notably the introduction of the automated bagel baking machine, but it left behind an absorbing story — one of assimilation, of technology’s disruptive impact and, of course, the decline of trade unionism.

Horowitz will draw on newspaper accounts, articles both scholarly and from the popular press, his analysis of NLRB decisions involving the union and his interviews with surviving Local 338 members.

Horowitz recently retired from the NLRB after 42 years of service. A graduate of the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations, he also earned a master’s degree in labor relations from the University of Wisconsin. Horowitz, who resides in Albany, is a past president of B’nai Sholom.

Begun in 2004, the “Synagogue Scholars” series spotlights individuals in the region’s Jewish community.

Upcoming speakers include:

Jan. 12 – Harvey Strum, professor of history and political science at the Sage Colleges, on “The Impact of World War I on the Jews of the Capital District”;

Feb. 9 – Martha Rozett, professor of English at the University at Albany, will lead a book discussion on Their Promised Land: My Grandparents in Love and War by Ian Buruma. Information about the “Synagogue Scholars” may be obtained by contacting the B’nai Sholom office, at office@bnaisholom.albany.ny.us, or 518-482-5283.