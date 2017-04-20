Gates Brotherhood plans dinner and a movie

Brotherhood of Congregation Gates of Heaven has planned a movie night on Saturday, April 22. To be held at the temple at 852 Ashmore Ave., babysitting is available at no charge.

Snacks at 5:30 p.m., dinner buffet at 6.

The movie selections are The Light Between The Ocean (PG-13) and Moana (PG.) Dinner and movie are $12 per person or $6 for kids under 12, with a maximum of $30 per family. There is no fee for anyone who will not be having dinner.

Reservations by April 19. Contact: Michael Auerbach at auerbamg@nycap. rr.com, 381-4432 or the temple at 374-8173.