Hadassah program on defining Zionism set for Sept.12

Sue Polansky, National Hadassah chairwoman of the Zionist Affairs Task Force will review “What is Zionism” and relate why it is important to discuss the topic at a Hadassah Capital District meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. It will be held at the Golub Center, 184 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany.

The program is based on an ongoing web series from www.hadassah.org entitled “Defining Zionism in the 21st Century.” Short videos from the series that express various viewpoints on the topic will be shown, followed by a discussion.

The planning committee includes Janet Deixler, Antoinette Deitcher, Dorothy Ganz, Phyllis Hecker, Josie Kivort, Toby Sabian and Ilene Friedman.

Information, may be obtained at www.facebook.com/HadassahCapitalDistrict/.