Hadassah Special Gifts brunch on Oct. 15 to feature talk by Sarri Singer, terror survivor

Hadassah of the Capital District will focus on its commitment to healing humanity at this year’s Special Gifts brunch on Sunday, Oct. 15, at Agudat Achim Synagogue, 2117 Union St., Schenectady. Proceeds from the 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. brunch will benefit Hadassah Medical Organization’s stem cell research projects, according to organizers.

Keynote speaker will be Sarri Singer, a terror survivor, who founded the “Strength to Strength” organization, which helps victims of terror deal with their experiences.

Singer, became personally familiar with both terrorism and Hadassah Hospital when, as a passenger on a bus in Jerusalem, she was grievously injured by a bomb detonated by a terrorist seated near her. Treated and saved at the Hadassah Hospital, Singer’s story became headline news. She has related her story on national TV and radio, and she has spoken before the Congress, the Senate, the United Nations and audiences throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, South America and Israel.

Attendance at the brunch requires a minimum donation over the year of $250 ($180 for first-timers or those under 40), plus an admission of $36. Reservations and information may be obtained by contacting Janet Deixler, chairwoman of the Special Gifts committee and a national Hadassah board member, at jdeixler@hadassah.org.

Hadassah stem cell researchers are developing treatments for previously untreatable diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, Lou Gehrig’s disease, and macular degeneration.

The Special Gifts committee also includes Dorothy Ganz, Yvette Gebell, Phyllis Hecker, Josie Kivort, Edith Kliman, Elaine Lowenberg, Sheree Mirochnik, Shari Rosenblum, Toby Sabian, Joyce Toub and Phyllis Wang.