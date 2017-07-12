Hear all about it! Forward newspaper to be discussed at AJCC

The Sidney Albert Albany Jewish Community Center concludes the 2017 Jules and Paula Stein Live and Learn Lecture –Lunch Series on Thursday, July 20, at 11 a.m., with a presentation by writer Ezra Glinter: Have I Got A Story For You: Yiddish Fiction and the Forward, based on his 2016 book.

Glinter’s book includes 42 stories from the Forward newspaper featured in English. The Yiddish newspaper Forward was founded in America in 1897. It welcomed generations of immigrants to the United States, brought them news of Europe and the Middle East, and provided them with comic strips and noodle kugel recipes. It also published some acclaimed Yiddish fiction writers.

Forward editor Abraham Cahan described the newspaper as a ‘living novel.

Glinter, editor and translator- along with the Forward staff found the best stories published during the newspaper’s 120 years’ history, digging up wartime novellas, avant-garde fiction and satirical sketches about immigrant life in New York. Glinter’s introductions to the thematic sections and short biographies of the contributors provide insight into the concerns of not only the writers but also their avid readers, according to luncheon organizers.

The lecture – lunch is open to the community. Cost for the program is $15, $13 for Center members. The kosher lunch is under the supervision of the Vaad Hakashruth of the Capital District. Prepaid reservations are required in the Albany JCC’s senior adult office, 438-6651, ext. 112, ClaireS@albanyjcc.org.