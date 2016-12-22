Hebrew Academy hosts panel to consider ‘How To Raise A Mensch’

By RACHEL WOREN

ALBANY– A panel of experts recently gathered to answer local parents’ questions at the Hebrew Academy of the Capital District (HACD). Moderator and HACD Board President Sandor Schuman led the conversation. Panelists included: Dr. Amy Cohen Anneling, local psychologist; Amie Bloom, director of Temple Israel’s Early Childhood Education program; Rabbi Roy Feldman, spiritual leader of Congregation Beth Abraham-Jacob in Albany; and Julie Pollack, educator and head of school at the Hebrew Academy.

The discussion, “How To Raise A Mensch,” was based on the Wendy Mogel book, The Blessing of a Skinned Knee. In the book, Mogel, a clinical psychologist and lecturer, offers reflections on raising self-reliant, compassionate and ethical children in a world where she believes that entitlement and competition often run amok. She frequently uses the wisdom of the Torah, Talmud and other Jewish teachings.

Using Mogel’s book as a framework for the discussion, each panelist brought his/her own perspective and expertise to the wide array of parenting questions.

Questions included: how do we teach our kids to be kind to others, and what does Judaism say about how to be a good friend; what should I say when my child bends the truth; how do I know when to encourage my child’s competitive behaviors and when should he/she learn to a better listener; how do we teach our children to respect others — including parents, teachers and guests.

“It was a fantastic discussion, parents asked incredibly thoughtful questions,” said Pollack. “I was thrilled to see the level of interest and honored to be joined by my fellow panelists. I think everyone in the room was able to take away a nugget — or two — of wisdom and practical advice, applicable to their everyday lives.”

The program was for local parents and their children (aged three to six). While parents attended the panel discussion, their children enjoyed a variety of “mitzvah themed” classes and activities —from crafts with HACD teacher Chana Israel to story time with PJ Library’s Amy Drucker, rounded off with music and sports. Parents were also given copies of The Blessing of a Skinned Knee.

“We are very appreciative of our co-sponsors,” said Schuman. “The Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York, PJ Library, The Sage Colleges’ Colonie Jewish Community Association Lecture Series Endowed Fund, and the Dr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Wasser Charitable Trust all helped make this event possible.”