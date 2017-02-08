Hebrew Academy to host Israeli author, illustrator Leshem-Pelly: Program for children ages 3-7 slated for Feb. 13

ALBANY – The Hebrew Academy of the Capital District (HACD) has announced a community story-time with Israeli author and illustrator Miri Leshem-Pelly, author of the children’s book Scribble & Author on Monday, Feb. 13, at 4 p.m. at the school, 54 Sand Creek Rd., Albany. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

The author and illustrator of 14 children’s books, will be featured in a program for children ages 3-7 and their parents. Highlights will include a reading of her book Scribble & Author, followed by an interactive lesson to teach the children how to create characters.

As described by Leshem-Pelly, Scribble’s journey starts on a peaceful shore called The Beginning, continues to the rough, adventurous Middle, and leads to The Ending, but it’s not what Scribble expected. Scribble is a scribble and Author is an author, but who really gets to tell the tale?

“We are delighted and honored to welcome an author of Miri Leshem-Pelly’s stature to our school,” says Hebrew Academy Head of School Julie Pollack. “Books are a treasured part of our educational experience and we are thrilled to be able to share this type of event with both our younger students and children within the greater community.”

This will be Leshem-Pelly’s first visit to this area and kicks-off her weeklong tour of schools throughout New York State. Information about the author, is available at http://www.mirileshem.com/english.

Rachael Woren at 518-48-.0464, ext. 100 or via e-mail at rworen@hacdalbany.com can provide registration details.