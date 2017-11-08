Hudson’s Anshe Emeth  to present free showing of  ‘Theodore Bikel: In the Shoes of Sholom Aleichem’

HUDSON–Congregation Anshe Emeth will feature the film “Theodore Bikel: In the Shoes of Sholom Aleichem” at its movie afternoon at 2 p.m. at the synagogue, 240 Joslen Blvd. Hudson, on Sunday, Nov. 12. The film showing is free and open to the community.

According to organizers, Sholom Aleichem and Theodore Bikel—are woven together in the documentary. Bikel, a performer whose career spanned 150 screen roles (including an Oscar-nominated turn in “The Defiant Ones”) and stage and musical productions, was also known for his interpretations of Sholom Aleichem’s work.

Information may be obtained by calling Anshe Emeth at 518-828-6848.