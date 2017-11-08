Interfaith commemoration of Kristallnacht to feature showing of film ‘The Zookeeper’s Wife’

Like an endangered species; this zoo protected Polish Jews

The Holocaust Survivors and Friends Education Center and the Jewish Federation of NENYwill note the 79th anniversary of Kristallnacht with a community interfaith commemoration on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. at Page Hall, on the University at Albany downtown campus, 135 Western Ave., Albany. The free program will include a showing of the “The Zookeeper’s Wife,” a 2017 film directed by Niki Caro and written by Angela Workman, based on the non-fiction book of the same name by Diane Ackerman.

Seventy-nine years ago, Nov. 9-10, 1938, the Nazis staged vicious attacks or pogroms against Jews in Germany and Austria in riots that came to be known as Kristallnacht or “Night of Broken Glass.” Known as the “Night the Holocaust Began,” hundreds of synagogues and businesses were destroyed, and 30,000 Jewish men and boys were arrested and sent to concentration camps.

“The Zookeeper’s Wife “tells the story of two of Yad Vashem’s Righteous Among the Nations recipients, Antonina and Jan Zabinski, who covertly began working for the Resistance in Poland after the Nazi invasion. The Zabinskis, realized that their zoo’s abandoned animal cages and underground tunnels, designed to safeguard animals, could now secretly save human life. They turned their zoo into a place to save Jews escaping the Warsaw Ghetto. When aiding a Jew was punishable by death, the Zabinskis sheltered and saved 300 of them.

This is the 25th anniversary of the Kristallnacht Interfaith Confronting Bigotry Commemoration of the Capital Region, created to unite the entire community against prejudice.

The Kristallnacht Commemoration features Holocaust survivors and members of the interfaith community representing faith groups from throughout the region, and includes: Hedi

McKinley, a survivor of Kristallnacht who was living in Vienna, Austria, in 1938; Murray Jaros, Holocaust survivor; Dr. Arthur Brenner, Judaic Studies Program/History Department, University at Albany; Deb Riitano, executive director of the Capital Area Council of Churches; Karol Harlow and Delma Phillips, Baha’i community; Veysel Ucan, Turkish Cultural Center, Albany; Mrs. Joan A. Lipscomb, Interfaith Committee Jewish Federation NENY, member, Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany; Joan M. Lipscomb, CACC board member and chairwoman of the MLK Jr. Scholarship Committee; K. Balasubramanian, Hindu representative, Hindu Temple; Dr. Paul Uppal, Guru Nanak Darbar Sikh Temple of Niskayuna; Rabbi Paul Silton, chairman, Holocaust Survivors & Friends Education Center; Cantor Rogerio Marx, Temple Israel of Albany; Rev. Donna Elia of Troy Area United Ministries; former Congressman Michael McNulty of Barclay Damon; and Shelly Shapiro, director, Holocaust Survivors & Friends Education Center.