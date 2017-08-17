Interfaith community lists immediate response to violence, hate in Charlottesville

The Interfaith Community in the Capital Region joined together to stand with the people of Charlottesville, Virginia against the hateful white supremacists, neo-Nazis, anti-Semites, the KKK and racists in memory of Heather Heyer, Virginia State policemen Lieutenant H. Jay Cullen and Trooper- Pilot Berk M.M. Bates and all those injured.

We suggest that people in our community can send support to the community in Charlottesville by writing to the Mayor Michael Signer, City Hall, 605 E Main St., Charlottesville, Va. 22901

We join together with the Schenectady Clergy Against Hate for a Vigil of Love and Solidarity with Charlottesville on Thursday evening, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. at Emmanuel Friedens Church, 218 Nott Terrace in Schenectady.

Statement from Capital District interfaith leaders in response to the hate crimes in Charlottesville:

As a united interfaith community, we join together to condemn in the strongest terms Saturday’s violence and the hateful demonstrations by white supremacist groups in Charlottesville, Virginia. We denounce their views and actions as an anathema to American values. We will not remain silent against the hatred and violence spewed by White Supremacists, neo-Nazis, the KKK and anti-Semites.

We stand with the people of Charlottesville and we applaud the leadership of its city officials, under the auspices of its mayor Michael Signer. We send out thoughts and prayers to all the people of Charlottesville.

Let us never forget those who died that day. We mourn the death of Heather Heyer, an innocent counter- protestor. We grieve with the families of two Virginia State policemen Lieutenant H. Jay Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates who died in the line of duty trying to ensure the safety of the community. We hope for the full and quick recovery of the injured caused by the terrorist attack.

We stand with pride with the residents of Charlottesville. Like them, we are proud to live in a community where such despicable behavior is not tolerated. We will stand together united by taking action comforting Charlottesville and committing ourselves to join together to remain vigilant and fight against hate.

We support and commit to spreading efforts like ADL’s No Place for Hate program to make our schools and communities hate free and their ongoing efforts to expose White Supremacist hate.

We encourage our leaders and members of our communities to take action, including but not limited to: letters of support to the Mayor Michael Signer of Charlottesville and words of consolation and comfort to the family of Heather Heyer, the families of two Virginia State policemen, Lieutenant H. Jay Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates, and all those injured.

Send them to:

msigner@charlottesville.org

http://www.charlottesville.org/departments-and-services/departments-a-g/city-council/council-members/mike-signer

Mayor Michael Signer Charlottesville City Hall

605 E Main St., Charlottesville, Va .22901

Signed by:

Jewish Federation of Northeastern NY

Capital Area Council of Churches, Deb Riitano, Executive Director

Albany Chapter NAACP, Gwen Pope, President

Schenectady County Human Rights Commission, Angelica Morris, Director

Troy Area United Ministries, Rev. Donna Elia, Executive Director

Capital District Board of Rabbis

Capital Region Chabad Centers

Dr. Paul Uppal, Sikh Temple of Niskayuna

Dr. Maninder S. Guiral, President, Sikh Association of Capital District

Imam Djafer Sebkahaoui, Dr. Khalid Bhatti and the Muslim Community of Troy and Latham

Masjid As-Salam and I (Shamshad Ahmad), Albany

Schenectady Clergy against Hate

Albany County Interfaith Coalition

Interfaith Community of Schenectady

Sidney and Beatrice Albert Interfaith Lectureship

The Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King Lecture Series on Race and Nonviolent Social Change

Anti-Defamation League, New York Region