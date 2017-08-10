Israel offers asylum to journalist who could face death penalty in Iran

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israel has offered asylum to an Iranian journalist who has been working for an Israeli news website from Turkey.

Turkey recently informed journalist Neda Amin, who writes for The Times of Israel site, that she would be deported in the coming days to Iran, which she fled three years ago. She could face the death penalty in Iran.

The Jerusalem Association of Journalists and the Union of Journalists in Israel asked Israel’s interior minister, Aryeh Deri, to offer her sanctuary in Israel.

Deri said in a statement he would issue Amin a special visa.

“This journalist faces real danger to her life only because she wrote columns for an Israeli news site,” he said. “Under these clear humanitarian circumstances, I approved her entry without hesitation.”