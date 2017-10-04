Israeli dance programs taking registrations through Oct. 19

Registration for the Albany Israeli dance programs is now open and continues until Oct. 19! Sponsored by Temple Israel of Albany, the program offers classes for individuals from kindergarten to adult and has a variety of course levels from beginner to advanced.

According to organizers, the Israeli dance classes incorporate traditional Israeli dance steps with movements from ballet to jazz to hip-hop, all to popular Israeli music.

Classes for youth include T’marim and an elementary program for grades K-5. T’marim is a performing group for grades 6-12 that meets weekly on Thursdays at Temple Israel, 600 New Scotland Ave. The group is taught the skills needed to perform in public. Students will be taught repertoire dances in addition to performance dance. The younger dancers will learn beginning dance and performance skills and will perform locally. The program is open to the community. This year classes will be held at the Hebrew Academy on Tuesdays after school.

Adult dance classes include a Wednesday class from 7:30-10 p.m. The program features warm up and beginner dances and also an instructional period for those with intermediate and advanced level skills. Request dances will follow. Shelley Justa shelley.justa@gmail.com can provide details.

Bereshit – In The Beginning – An Israeli Dance Seminar For Adult Beginners may be taught. It will highlight the skills needed to join in the Israeli dancing at “simchas.” The class needs a minimum of five new dancers to be held. Those interested are asked to contact Temple Israel at 518- 438-7858.

Caitlan Swyer, performing troupe director, (caitlan.eleanor@gmail.com) or Andrea Juris (alizashira@yahoo.com) can provide information.