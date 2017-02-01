Israeli Foreign Ministry Director General to visit Turkey

(Israel Hayom/Exclusive to JNS.org)

Israeli Foreign Ministry Director General Yuval Rotem will visit Turkey next week in a move meant to renew dialogue between Jerusalem and Ankara for the first time in six years.

Rotem is scheduled to meet with his Turkish counterpart and with Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin. He will also meet with Israeli Embassy officials in Ankara, staffers at the Israeli Consulate General in Istanbul and local Jewish community leaders.

“The director general’s visit is intended to enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries and to strengthen diplomatic, economic, cultural and other types of cooperation,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said. “The convening of diplomatic dialogue sends a positive message of mutual commitment to deepen the relations between the two states. Such a dialogue, following six challenging years, will enable serious discussion of the considerable changes that have taken place in the region, with the aim of establishing a basis for increased regional stability.”

In his meetings, Rotem will underscore Israel’s solidarity with the local Jewish community and with Turkey in general in light of that country’s recent surge in terrorist attacks. He will also express Israel’s gratitude for Turkish assistance on the aftermath of attacks in which Israelis were injured or killed in Turkey, according to the Foreign Ministry.