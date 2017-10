JERUSALEM (JTA) –An Israeli gymnast won a silver medal at the World Gymnastics Championships in Montreal.

Artem Dolgopyat, making his first appearance at a world championships, finished second in the floor exercise finals recently behind Kenzo Shirai of Japan. It marks the best finish ever by an Israeli at the worlds.

Dologopyat, 20, is coached by Alex Shatilov, who won a bronze medal at the worlds in 2011 and 2009.