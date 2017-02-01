It will be everything tefillin at Agudat Achim on Feb. 5

SCHENECTADY–The Federation of Jewish Men’s Clubs’ (FJMC) World Wide Wrap sponsored program at Agudat Achim Synagogue, 2117 Union St., Schenectady, will again include a school component on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 8:30 a.m. The free “Build a Pair” program, open to the community, introduces 2nd to 7th graders to the mitzvah of tefillin in Jewish life, according to Jack Mintzer, the congregation’s director of education and programming.

He explained that the children attending will be taught the religious significance, the construction, and the practice of “laying” tefillin. Students will write their names and the shema prayer in Hebrew, and then insert what they have written into pre-made wooden tefillin-like boxes. They will decorate the boxes and will also either compete or cooperate in writing a “wRAP” song to sing.

The FJMC-sponsored World Wide Wrap held annually on the morning of Super Bowl Sunday, this year on Feb. 5. , is also scheduled. The egalitarian program will be followed by a breakfast. Hebrew School classes begin at 9:30 a.m.

Information may be obtained by calling the synagogue office at 518- 393-9211.