Jay Worona to discuss separation of church and state at Ohav Shalom Synagogue on Dec. 8.

ALBANY – Jay Worona will present a program titled “Whither the First Amendment, Separation of Church and State” at a Kabbalat Shabbat Dinner hosted by Congregation Ohav Shalom, 113 New Krumkill Rd., Albany on Friday, Dec. 8, beginning at 6 p.m.

The evening will include a traditional Shabbat dinner (vegetarian option available upon request) followed by a talk by Worona, who is deputy executive director and general counsel for the New York State School Boards Association (NYSSBA) and an Ohav Shalom Board of Trustees member.

In his roles with NYSSBA, Worona is responsible for representing the New York State School Boards Association and its membership of approximately 750 school districts in both direct and amicus curiae (friend-of-the court) litigation on wide-ranging legal topics such as tenure and seniority rights of school employees, special education, the constitutional separation of church and state as it applies to the operation of public schools and the legal authority of school boards. He also serves as an adjunct professor at the School of Educational Administration and Policy Studies at the University of Albany. Worona successfully argued and won a case before the United States Supreme Court involving the separation of church and state entitled, “Board of Education of the Kiryas Joel Union Free School District v. Grumet.”

The cost to attend the dinner is $15 per adult and $12 per child ages 2-12. Children under 2 are free. The family maximum is $40. Reservations are required. Checks payable to Congregation Ohav Shalom may be sent to 113 New Krumkill Rd., Albany, 12208 by Friday, Dec. 1. The Ohav Shalom office at 518-489-4706, ext. 10 can provide details.