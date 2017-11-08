Jewish immigrant experience focus of ‘Hester Street’ film; screening set for Temple Sinai

SARATOGA SPRINGS– A portrait of the Jewish immigrant experience at the turn of the 20th century will be shown as a Saratoga Jewish Community Arts film screening on Sunday, Nov. 12. “Hester Street” will be shown at Temple Sinai, 509 Broadway at 7 p.m. The film presentation will be followed by a panel discussion and dessert reception.

According to organizers, the film is a historical, funny, warm, romantic drama based upon the novella Yekl, by Abraham Cahan.

“Hester Street ”a small, independent film by Joan Micklin Silver from 1975, deals with the complexities of American Jewish identity. Much of the dialogue is delivered in Yiddish with English subtitles. It brings into focus the struggles and transformations of the Jews who settled in the Lower East Side and tried to reconcile the ordered values they brought with them alongside the diverse opportunities they found in this country.

“It is fascinating to watch the central character, played by Carol Kane, who was nominated for an Academy Award for this role, provide a provocative synthesis of self-assertion on behalf of her right to maintain a traditional identity in an aggressively modern assimilationist setting,” said Phyllis Wang, Saratoga Jewish Community Arts coordinator.

Cahan was an immigrant from Lithuania who arrived along with the more than two million Jews that came to the U.S. between 1887 and World War I. He became a member of, and advocate for, the Socialist Labor Party of America. In 1897, he founded the Yiddish newspaper the Forvertz, which he used as a platform for the Socialist and Labor movements.

In 2011, this film was deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” by the United States Library of Congress and selected for preservation in the National Film Registry. In making its selection, the Registry said that Hester Street” was, “a portrait of Eastern European Jewish life in America that historians have praised for its accuracy of detail and sensitivity to the challenges immigrants faced during their acculturation process.”

A $5 admission /donation is requested. Reservations and details may be obtained by calling 518-594-8730, option 2 or http://www.saratogajewishculturalfestival.org/contact.