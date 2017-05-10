Jewish war veterans to meet in Clifton Park; Post 105 memorial events set

The Capital District Council Jewish Veterans has announced several May activities to note the efforts of local Jewish war veterans (JWV) from throughout the area.

A combined meeting for members of Albany Post 105, Schenectady Post 106 and Saratoga Springs Post 36 will be held at Beth Shalom Synagogue, 688 Clifton Park Center Rd., Clifton Park, on Tuesday, May 16, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

“Clifton Park is central to all three of our Capital District JWV posts,” noted Paul Zonderman, commander of Albany Post 105. “Our goal is to hold events across the region to welcome Jewish veterans, grow membership and remind our communities of our presence.”

Albany Post 105 plans its annual memorial service at the Albany Jewish Community Center, 340 Whitehall Rd. for Sunday, May 28, at 9 a.m. The memorial ceremony will include the Mourner’s Kaddish and an opportunity for attendees to join in remembering loved ones who served in uniform.

“JWV recognizes that countless families in our communities and our congregations have connections to past Jewish military service, from conflicts dating back to the Great War a century ago or even farther,” Zonderman said.

The JWV ceremony will begin with an oneg inside the Center at 9 a.m. JWV members will share stories and remembrances. The post service will begin at 9:30 a.m., rain or shine, at the Jewish Veteran Memorial Plaque at the JCC flagpole.

JWV members attending will immediately follow this ceremony with the placement of flags at the Albany area Jewish cemeteries, honoring the service and sacrifice of generations of past Jewish veterans.

The weekend activities conclude with the City of Albany Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29.

Rich Goldenberg, the JWV Capital District Council commander, at rgoldenb@nycap.rr.com can provide details about the various programs.