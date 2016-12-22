Our next print edition will be December 22.
Jewish/Catholic Dialogue program reviews bias with ADL speaker; Elie Wiesel tribute offered

Rabbi David Sandmel

An interfaith program entitled, “Slaying the Dragons of Bigotry: Challenges for Religious Communities” was held recently at Maria College in Albany. It was co-sponsored by the Jewish/Roman Catholic Dialogue (JCD) Committee of the Albany diocese, the diocesan Commission for Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs and the Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York.

Speaker Rabbi David Sandmel, director of interfaith affairs for the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), and a scholar on the issue of interreligious relations, spoke of the need to join together to slay the dragons of bigotry and hate. He suggested that all take the pledge “To Stand Up Against Hate and Stand Up for Respect” because there is no ‘them,’ only us. Rev. Tom Morrette opened the program with a presentation on the life of the late Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace prizewinner.

December 21, 2016
