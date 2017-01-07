‘Jews and Music: From Cabaret to Broadway and Beyond’ to be featured in Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS– “Jews and Music: From Cabaret to Broadway and Beyond” will be a featured program presented by Saratoga Jewish Community Arts and sponsored by the Congregations Shaara Tfille and Temple Sinai at Shaara Tfille Synagogue, 84 Weibel Ave., Saratoga Springs on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 3:15 p.m. Performers will include: Rabbi/ Cantor Kenneth Stuart Blatt, Sylvia Bloom, Rabbis Monte and Anna Sugarman, Allen Mossman, and Michael Clemente. A dessert reception will follow.

According to organizers, the Jewish identity is closely aligned with music — from traditional liturgical chants and niggunim, to the more modern Jewish inspired secular music — Jews and music have become an integral part of cultures around the world.

“The selections chosen by our vocalists give us a taste of both the Judeo-spiritual as well as the mainstream in which Jews have been notable,” said Phyllis Wang, coordinator of the Saratoga Jewish Community Arts Series.

It was explained that prior to the early 19th century, there was little or no Jewish presence in mainstream music as European societies and cultures looked inward. By the mid-19th century, the increasing secularization and opening of traditional groups in Europe allowed for a greater inclusion of Jews in certain previously prohibited areas. Music was one of the areas that provided a path for cultural assimilation of Jews in more traditional organizations. Music at this time also was creating a greater awareness within the Jewish community itself of traditional Jewish culture and traditions. Thus, music became a vehicle for Jews to not only reaffirm their own traditional values, but also provided an opportunity to enter what were previously “off limits” areas of society.

Dr. Kenneth Stuart Blatt has been the spiritual leader of Congregation Shaara Tfille since January 2010. Prior to that, he served as the cantor at Temple Beth Kodesh in Boynton Beach, Fla.,

and taught as an adjunct professor of theater at Miami-Dade College. As a professional entertainer for 30 years, he performed in theaters, cabarets, hotel showrooms, clubhouses, and synagogues. He studied cantorial music with Cantor Leon Berger in Brooklyn, and received his cantorial ordination from the School of Sacred Music in Woodmere, and his rabbinical ordination from the Mesifta Adath Wolkowisk. His academic degrees also include a bachelor’s degree from Queens College, a DMD from the University of Pennsylvania, an MFA from Florida Atlantic University, and a doctorate from Michigan State University.

Sylvia Bloom is the director of education at Temple Sinai, a professor of voice at SUNY-Adirondack, and the director of Eenie Meenie Music, offering Music Together® classes for families with young children. She has performed as a cast member in “Phantom of the Opera” and as a member of the San Francisco Opera Chorus. Bloom has a bachelor’s degree in voice from Oberlin Conservatory, a master’s degree in expressive arts therapy from the California Institute of Integral Studies, and has sung as soloist with the Erie Philharmonic and Springfield Symphony (MO). Last fall she played Rona Lisa Peretti in Hubbard Hall Theater Company production of “The Twenty-Fifth Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” She is a member of Actor’s Equity Association and AGMA.

Michael Clement is a pianist/organist who has performed with the Tucson Symphony, the Arizona Opera Company, and Orange County, Calif. Opera. He received his musical training at the Eastman School of Music, Chautauqua Institute, the University of Arizona, and USCA. Clement serves as the music minister for the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Albany and as pianist for Opera Saratoga. He has also served as a vocal coach at the College of Saint Rose and at Skidmore College.

Allen Mossman moved from New Jersey to Saratoga Springs in 1991. He has played the violin since 1936. During high school, After marrying in 1952, he stopped playing and only returned to the violin after he moved to Saratoga. Mossman has joined a variety of small groups (string quartet, trio) and has been playing with the Music Company Orchestra (a 65 member community orchestra) for the past 10 years. Mossman graduated from Syracuse University as a chemical engineer in 1949 and obtained a master’s degree in chemical engineering from Carnegie Mellon University in 1950. Mossman is co-founder of Havurah Vatik, a monthly entertainment program for Jewish seniors, now in its 13th year, which is based in Saratoga.

Rabbi Anna Rose Sugarman serves communities, families, and individuals providing learning experiences and conducting life-cycle events, She serves the Temple Sinai community in Saratoga Springs during the High Holy Days with Rabbis Linda Motzkin and Jonathan Rubenstein. She serves in the Shenendehowa Central School District as the professional development coordinator.

Rabbi Monte Sugarman is a full-time chaplain for St. Peter’s Health Partners in Albany. He is a chaplain/rabbi coordinating spiritual care services at Schuyler Ridge, a long-term nursing facility in Clifton Park. He, along with his wife Rabbi Anna Sugarman, serve the “Synagogue Without Walls-Or Chadash,” in Ballston Spa. They help unaffiliated Jews and people of all faiths by providing life-cycle ceremonies. He is also a New York State licensed marriage and family therapist, a musician, and spiritual healer.

