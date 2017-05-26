Joint affinity society June 4 event co-chairmen named

Chairpersons have been chosen for the Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York’s joint affinity society event scheduled for Sunday, June 4, 7 p.m. at Ohav Shalom Synagogue in Albany. Raheel Raza will present on, “Breaking the Barriers of Silence: Activism by Muslim Women.” In addition to the presentation, the evening will include a light dinner and dessert reception.

The event is open to the entire Jewish community, and society membership is not required. Seating is limited. Reservation information may be obtained on the website, www.jewishfedny.org, or by calling the Federation at 518-783-7800.

Event co-chairmen representing the Brandeis Baruch Society are attorneys Robert Crystal, Marc Ehrlich, and Alan Lobel.

Robert Crystal is active with the Jewish Federation, serving on its board of directors, scholarship committee and Eshkol Partnership2gether (P2G) Committee. In 2013, he participated with the Mission to Israel along with 78 other participants. In 2014, he received the president’s award at the Federation’s annual meeting.

Crystal is a member of Temple Israel in Albany, and serves as executive vice president of the temple’s board of trustees. He has served as a Men’s Club president. He is a past-president of Congregation Beth Shalom in Dover, Del.

Crystal is a pharmacist and graduate of Massachusetts College of Pharmacy.

Marc Ehrlich, a partner in the Law Firm of Ehrlich & Arcodia, PC, is board certified in consumer bankruptcy law by the American Board of Certification. He has served as a Chapter 7 panel bankruptcy trustee since 1991 and has served as trustee in over 8,000 bankruptcy cases. He is a frequent lecturer at seminars on bankruptcy topics.

Ehrlich is chairman of Federation’s board of directors, is a member of its campaign cabinet, and serves as a solicitor for the annual Federation/Israel Campaign. He is a former co-chairman of the Brandeis Baruch Society. Ehrlich is a former treasurer of the Daughters of Sarah Foundation and a past president of Congregation Berith Sholom in Troy.

Ehrlich is an AAA Hudson Valley Board of Directors member.

Ehrlich is married to Judy Ehrlich.

Alan Lobel is the former president of Lobel Food Brokers. He is a member of the Federation’s board of directors, is a member of the Brandeis Baruch steering committee, and is a solicitor for the annual Federation/Israel campaign. In addition, Lobel serves on the Federation’s Campaign Cabinet. At the Sidney Albert Jewish Community Center, Lobel serves on the executive committee, is a member of the board, and was chair of the agency’s golf fund-raising event. He is a recipient of the board member of the year award for the Sidney Albert Jewish Community Center.

Lobel serves on boards of Jewish National Fund, Daughters of Sarah Foundation, Park Playhouse, and Friends of Parks Town of Bethlehem. He is also president of the Senior Golf Association of Eastern New York. Stakeholders honored Lobel in 2017 with a Volunteer of the Year Award.

Lobel and his wife Karen are members of Temple Israel.

Event co-chairmen representing the Chaim Weizmann Society are Richard Goldstein, Gary Judd, and Laurence Kaminsky.

Dr. Richard Goldstein is a professor of mathematics at the University of Albany, where he has taught since 1970. His main areas of research and expertise are geometric topology and combinatorial group theory.

Prior to becoming a professor at University of Albany, Goldstein was an instructor at the University of Michigan, an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin, associate professor at University of Albany and a Humboldt Fellow at Wurzburg University.

In addition to being a chairman for this event, Goldstein serves as a member of the Federation’s Chaim Weizmann steering committee. He is a member of Congregation Beth Emeth in Albany.

Dr. Gary Judd is professor emeritus of management and of materials science and engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). Previously, he held positions as dean of faculty, dean of the graduate school and vice provost at RPI. Judd is a fellow of ASM, the Materials Information Society, and member of Sigma Xi, Tau Beta Pi, Alpha Sigma Mu, and Phi Lambda Upsilon honoraries. He has published more than 40 journal articles.

Judd is a member of Temple Israel, served on the temple’s board, and is a former member of the board of education of the Hebrew Academy of the Capital District. In addition, he is a member of the Chaim Weizmann steering committee. He and his wife Roz participate in the Federation’s Pillar Division.

Dr. Laurence Kaminsky is a research scientist director at the Albany VA. His expertise is in drug metabolism and pharmacogenomics. Kaminsky has over 30 years of research study on drug metabolism, has published over 200 papers. He has served on national and international scientific society leadership committees.

Kaminsky is married to Sylvia Kaminsky, and they are congregants of Temple Israel. He is a former Temple Israel vice president.

Event co-chairmen representing the Maimonides Society are Drs. Steven Lam, David Weinstein, and Edward Wladis.

Dr. Steven “Steve” Lam is a podiatrist at Capital Region Foot Care, located in Albany. He is board certified in podiatric medicine and surgery, and is the former president of the New York State Podiatric Medicine Association, North East Division.

Lam and his wife, Dr. Mindy Lam, are members of Congregation Gates of Heaven in Schenectady.

Dr. David Weinstein is a dentist with a private practice in Albany. He is a past president of Congregation Ohav Shalom, and currently on the board of directors.

Weinstein is a member of the Federation’s Jewish Community Endowment Board of Governors, and a former Federation Board of Directors member. He has been a co-chairman of the Federation’s Maimonides Society and serves on the society’s steering committee. He is a former Hebrew Academy Day School Board of Trustees member, and a member of the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital Fund Raising Board.

Dr. Edward “Ted” Wladis, M.D. is an oculofacial and orbital surgeon at the Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery in Slingerlands.

In addition, Wladis serves as the chief executive office of Praxis Biotechnology. Wladis serves as fellowship director in oculoplastic surgery at Albany Medical College. He has been awarded the Marvin Quickert Thesis Award by the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS), the ASOPRS Research Award, the American Academy of Ophthalmology Achievement Award, the Bartley Frueh Award, the Arnold P. Gold Foundation Award, the Sight Society Research Grant Award, the UMDNJ Golden Apple Teaching Award, the National Rosacea Society’s research award, and the Patient Care Award. Wladis sits on the board of directors of the Northeast Association of the Blind at Albany, the editorial board of the American Academy of Ophthalmology knowledge center, and the thesis, education, and fellowship directors’ committees of the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Wladis serves on the board of directors of the Jewish Federation. He also is a solicitor for the annual Federation/Israel Campaign.

Wladis and his wife, Lianne Pinchuk Wladis are members of Congregation Ohav Shalom.