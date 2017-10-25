Joselin Linder to discuss The Family Gene at First Thursday program at Temple Gates

SCHENECTADY–The second Gates of Heaven First Thursday Adult Ed Talks on Thursday, Nov. 2, will feature a talk by Joselin Linder. She will discuss her book, The Family Gene at 7 p.m. at the temple, 852 Ashmore Ave., Schenectady. The free programs, facilitated by Rabbi Matt Cutler and Arnie Rotenberg, are free-standing, so one may attend one, or all the talks. No reservations are needed.

When Linder was in her 20s her legs suddenly started to swell. After years of misdiagnoses, doctors discovered a blockage in her liver. Struggling to find an explanation for her unusual condition, Linder compared the medical charts of her father, who had died from a mysterious disease 10 years prior, with that of an uncle who had died under similar strange circumstances. Then she discovered that her great-grandmother had displayed symptoms similar to her own before she died.

Linder approached Dr. Christine Seidman, the head of a group of genetic researchers at Harvard Medical School, for help. The doctor, worked on the Linder family’s case for 20 years, has confirmed that 14 of Linder’s relatives carried something called a private mutation—meaning that they were the first known people to experience the baffling symptoms of a brand new genetic mutation.

Arnie Rotenberg, director of congregational Jewish living at 518-374- 8173, can provide details.