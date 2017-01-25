Kick-Off Program for Jewish Disability Awareness Month to feature Pamela Schuller

The Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York and Jewish Family Services of Northeastern New York invite the community to a Jewish Disability Awareness Month Kick-Off program with Pamela Schuller, an internationally known inclusion advocate, on Monday, Jan. 30, 7 p.m. at the Federation’s Community Services Building, Golub Center, 184 Washington Avenue Ext., Albany. Her topic will be “Tourettes and Torah: Lessons for an Inclusive Community.”

Schuller grew up with the most severe known case of Tourette syndrome in the United States—and turned that challenge into professional and personal success, according to organizers. Schuller earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and youth outreach through the arts, and a master’s degree in child advocacy and policy. Schuller is also a stand-up comedian embracing what makers her unique. According to organizers, she sees the world from a different point of view: one where eye-level is four-foot-seven and barking without provocation is completely normal and entertaining.

Named one of the “36 under 36” who are changing the face of the Jewish community by The Jewish Week (May 2016), Schuller is known for using storytelling, laughter and improvisation to inspire communities to a new understanding of inclusion.

There is no charge to attend the program. Reservations are requested by registering online at www.jewishfedny.org/events/disabilityawarenesskickoff or by calling the Federation at 518- 783-7800.