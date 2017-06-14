Late Lubavitcher rebbe to be focus of June 14 Capital District Chabad program at Bethlehem Chabad

The Capital District Chabad Centers have announced “An Evening of Inspiration” program, free and open to the community, Wednesday, June 14, 7 p.m. at Bethlehem Chabad, 393 Delaware Ave., Albany. Theme of guest speakers Rabbi Yisrael and Aviva Deren will be a tribute to the late Lubavitcher rebbe. They will discuss Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson in a talk entitled, “The Visionary Leader Who Spoke One Language: Yours.”

Rabbi Yisrael and Shifra Aviva (Vivi) Deren have been shluchim (emissaries) of the late rebbe, for 40 years. They first established a Chabad House in Amherst, Mass. in 1974 and since then have been instrumental in establishing 23 Chabad Centers in cities and towns throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts. Those Chabad Centers are now staffed by 30 shluchim couples.

The Derens have experience in all areas of Jewish community service and have been involved in teaching a wide range of audiences.

Following a series of personal tragedies, they have been a source of strength, inspiration and faith, bringing Torah’s message of hope, joy and strength to diverse audiences and have traveled widely to lecture in communities in the United States, Canada, England, Australia, Israel and the former Soviet Union, according to organizers.

Information and reservations may be obtained by calling 423-4103, or by e-mail, rsvp@capitalchabad.com. Online information is available at www.CapitalChabad.com/rebbe