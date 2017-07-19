L*E*V program to combine efforts of seniors and SJCC tween campers in mural project

SCHENECTADY–Niskayuna-area seniors are invited to join Schenectady Jewish Community Center tween campers in decorate dove cut-outs to create murals at both B’nai B’rith and at the Schenectady JCC as part of the L*E*V monthly program on Monday, July 31, at 10:30 a.m. at B’nai B’rith House , 22 Knolls Rd., Niskayuna. The free JCC’s L*E*V program for July is inspired by the “Wings for Peace” mural located at the Neve Eshkol Culture and Leisure Center in the Eshkol region in Israel. That mural was created by seniors and teens to promote a wish for peace in the area and worldwide.

In addition to the mural activity, participants will be able to meet the Schenectady JCC’s summer camp emissaries from Israel (shlichot) and treated to a lunch.

The connection to Israel is an intrinsic part of the Schenectady Center’s mission and creates a level of understanding of diversity and world-view education for campers, members, and host families from the Niskayuna area, according to organizers.

L*E*V is a monthly program that provides educational, social and community activities for senior citizens and those with disabilities under the program’s three pillars —Learning, Enrichment, and Volunteering.

Seniors and people with disabilities are invited to attend. The program is limited to 30 people and registration is required by Thursday, July 27.

Judy Ben-Ami at 518-377-8803 or by e-mail judyb@schenectadjcc.org is taking reservations and can provide details.