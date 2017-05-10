Local contingent to join NYC Celebrate Israel Parade on June 4

The 2017 Celebrate Israel Parade will take place on Sunday, June 4, in New York City, 57th to 74th St. on Fifth Ave. The Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York is offering a round-trip coach bus to New York City and a parade t-shirt for $25 per person. Buses will depart from the Federation parking lot at 7:30 a.m. and will return at 8 p.m. Those planning to march with the local group must be wearing the local t-shirt.

The 2017 parade theme is, “Celebrate Israel All Together.” Organizers said, “Together, we are stronger. We encourage and support each other; we celebrate our differences and find common ground; we increase our understanding of ourselves, each other and the world. Our love for Israel unites us throughout history, now and forever! All together, we celebrate Israel!”

All participants must be able to walk the entire parade route. An adult must accompany those under 18. Spectators are also welcome.

Bus seats may be reserved on a first-come, first-served through May 17. Registration may be obtained at www.jewishfedny.org/events/israelparade2017. Those with alternative travel plans, who wish to march with the Jewish Federation of NENY are asked to contact Marci Galinkin at mgalinkin@jewishfedny.org or 783-7800, ext. 239.