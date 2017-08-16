Maccabi Games unite Jewish teens with week of sports and community building

Excitement, team spirit, and Jewish ruach were the underlying themes of the Capital Region Maccabi Games week starting with the opening ceremonies on Aug. 6 at the Times Union Center in Albany and continuing through Aug. 11. Various youth competition sites included Guilderland High School Voorheesville High/Middle School, Western Turnpike Golf Course, Bethlehem YMCA and Keenholtz Town Park Dutchmen Field.

The Albany and Schenectady Jewish Community Centers, hosts of the games, report that their combined team earned 87 meals during the competition; 40 Gold, 31 Silver, and 16 Bronze.

Twenty-one delegations of athletes took part in the Olympic-style sporting competition for Jewish teens, 13 to 16 years. The 700 teens hailed from many states and also from Canada, Mexico and Israel.

Photos are from opening ceremony which featured a program emceed by radio personality Brian Cody. Highlights were a concert by the Maccabeats, a parade of

delegations, a torch lighting ceremony welcoming remarks, a review of the Maccabi oath and the Rachmanus Rule of good Jewish sportsmanship.

The crowd also paid tribute to the Israeli athletes slain by terrorists at the Munich Olympics.

