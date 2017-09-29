Maimonides’ Timeless Vision

The Bethlehem Chabad will be hosting an event Tuesday, September 26th at 7:30 pm at 393 Delaware Avenue, Delmar in honor of the conclusion of the yearly Maimonides study cycle. It will feature Rabbi Yisroel Rubin, Rosh Yeshiva MHDS; Rabbi Roy Feldman, Congregation Beth Abraham-Jacob; Rabbi Avraham Kelman, Congregation Beth Israel and Rabbi Nachman Simon, Bethlehem Chabad.
The yahrtzeit of Rebbetzin Chana Schneerson, mother of the Lubavitcher Rebbe will be noted as well as the yahrtzeit of Shmuel Simon, father of Rabbi Nachman Simon. For more information contact Rabbi Nachman Simon at 518-439-8280 or delmarchabadsimon@gmail.com.