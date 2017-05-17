May 21 North Country Federation program to feature talk by Prof. Stephen Berk

The 16th annual North Country/Federation Event, featuring Prof. Stephen Berk has been slated by The Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York for Sunday, May 21. The program, at 7 p.m., will be held at the Saratoga City Center. Berk’s lecture will be “Putin, Israel, and Foreign Policy in the Time of Trump.” The program will also include a dinner, wine and a dessert reception. The event, which launches the 2017 North Country/Federation Israel Campaign, is open to the entire Jewish community.

Berk is the Henry and Sally Schaeffer Chair of Holocaust and Jewish Studies at Union College in Schenectady. He is a former chairman of the college’s department of history. He is an internationally respected authority on American foreign policy in the Middle East and frequently serves as a consultant for TV, radio stations and newspaper reporters.

Berk has spoken worldwide on issues related to anti-Semitism, Israel, American-Jewish, and Russian history. He has led trips to Russia, Spain, Europe, Israel, and Eastern Europe and he serves as a scholar-in-residence for the local Federation missions to New York City, Washington D.C., and Israel. He recently spoke to a crowd during the Federation’s new breakfast series. His topic was “Anti-Semitism Rising.”

The event cost is $36 per person. Reservations will be accepted on a first-come, first-paid basis.

The Federation recommends that reservations be made early as this annual event often sells out. Reservations may be made online at www.jewishfedny.org or by calling the Federation at 518-783-7800.

Event chairpersons representing Clifton Park are Dr. Mark and Nancy Cury, Rabbi Dr. Chanan and Ellen Markowitz, Dr. Lewis and Phyllis Morrison, and Peter and B.J. Rosenfeld. Event chairpersons representing Glens Falls are Stephen Adler, Dr. Mark Hoffman, Michael Seidel, and Pinchas Shabat. Event chairpersons representing Saratoga are Dr. David Morrison, Gerald Silverman, and Monna Zuckerman. Event chairpersons representing Fulton County are Ronald Olinsky, Howard Selwitz, and Robert Weiner.