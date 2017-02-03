Meeting on Refugees at Temple Sinai

Saratoga Springs – Ninety-three people, representing several area congregations and organizations, gathered at Temple Sinai on Sunday afternoon, January 29, for an interfaith program on assisting refugees in the Capital District. Dahlia Herring, one of the co-founders of the Capital District Refugee Roundtable, a network of volunteers and representatives from community-based organizations and government agencies, spoke about the varied needs of refugees in the Capital District and ways that we can work together to improve and expand their existing support systems. The refugees themselves and their needs are diverse; opportunities for assistance include but are not limited to providing transportation, translation and interpretation services, and general aid with acculturation for all ages, but especially teenagers. Click here for more information from the Refugee Roundtable website, or click here to contact Dahlia.
The larger than expected turnout was influenced, in part, by the impact of the newly signed Executive Order banning entry to the United States from individuals from 7 Muslim countries. In addition to the congregations who were official sponsors of the program (Temple Sinai, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, the United Methodist Church of Saratoga Springs, the Presbyterian New English Congregational Church), there were representatives present from the Saratoga Friends Meeting, Skidmore College religious groups, Saratoga Unites and individuals of the Moslem and Ba’hai faiths.