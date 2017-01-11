Mexico to be theme for Shabbat dinner at Temple Israel

ALBANY–Mexican Jewish cuisine and culture will be featured at the next Temple Israel Shabbat Around the World on Friday, Jan. 20. Services at the temple, 600 New Scotland Ave., Albany, begin at 4:30 p.m. and the dinner is slated for 6 p.m. A piñata game for children will be held immediately before Shabbat services.

Chef Michael, educated at a culinary school in New Orleans, specializes in continental, French, Italian, and Mexican cuisines. The chef and his wife, Jessie Reinhardt, leader of Temple Israel’s “Strong Moms Fitness” program, have three children ranging from one to 12 years old.

Cost for adults is $18, for kids, 6 to 12 , $10, and children below the age of 6 will be admitted for free. Registration is required by Jan. 12 and may be obtained by contacting Sierra Lynch at –518- 438-7857, ext. 112, or by e-mail at tiadmin@tialbany.org.

Individuals interested in helping with Shabbat Around the World dinners, may contact eric.schwartz@me.com.