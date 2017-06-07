Ms. Bodega performance to be featured at Columbia Greene Jewish Community Event on June 11

The Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York will welcome Batsheva Ms. Bodega, an American-Israeli singer, songwriter, dancer, and producer, in a performance of “Breaking Down Barriers For Peace and Unity,” as the fourth annual Columbia Greene Ulster Jewish Community Event. The concert will be held on Sunday, June 11, 11 a.m. at Temple Israel of Catskill, and will include a kosher catered brunch.

Ms. Bodega blends worlds and cultures on and off stage in both New York City and Tel Aviv. Her music reflects her family background: a blend of Moroccan Spanish, Turkish, Yemenite, and Dutch Israeli influences.

According to organizers, she believes strongly that blending cultures—in her case through her music—promotes peace, understanding, appreciation, and love among all people, and that music has the ability to break down boundaries, and thus can be a catalyst for unity and peace.

The event cost is $25 a person, which includes the concert and brunch. Reservations will be accepted on a first-come, first-paid basis. Daniel Flax, the Jewish Federation of NENY’s director of financial resource development, at 518-783-7800, ext. 227 can provide details.

The event launches the 2017 Columbia Greene Federation/Israel Campaign. 25% of the dollars achieved will be directly allocated to strengthen and enrich life in the Columbia/Greene/Ulster Jewish Communities. Philanthropists, according to organizers, will match every first-time gift, or increase.

Co-Chairpersons for the event are Deborah Davis, Gail S. Levy, Harriet Miller, Dr. Lawrence Perl, and Rabbi Zoe B. Zak.