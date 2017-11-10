Mystery Challenge fund-raiser on Nov. 18 to benefit Daughters of Sarah

The Daughters of Sarah Senior Community has announced that The Daughters of Sarah 11th annual Mystery Challenge will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the New York State Museum, 222 Madison Ave., Albany. The evening begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Mystery Challenge provides guest teams with a challenge to solve a set of clues that will take them throughout the galleries of the New York State Museum. Evening highlights will also include a silent auction and a dinner buffet prepared by the executive chefs at Daughters of Sarah.

Members of the Mop & Bucket Company, an improvisational comedy theater group, will help facilitate the Challenge.

Mystery Challenge Committee Co-chairpersons are Leslie Feinman, Marta Koblenz, Alan Lobel and Murray Massry. Committee includes: Andrew Abramowitz, Kaet Buckwalter, Elisa Harrington-Verb, Debbie Herr, Mindy Holland, Gail Karo, Karen Lobel, Beth Scher, Lynda Shrager, Jerry Sykes, and Rachael Woren.

The Mystery Challenge is a fund-raiser for the Daughters of Sarah Senior Community, a multi-level senior care organization located on Washington Avenue Extension in Albany, which offers a variety of short and long-term care services for adults. The senior community is comprised of: The Massry Residence for Assisted Living and Respite Care; The Rehabilitation Center at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center providing short-term and outpatient rehabilitation services (occupational, physical and speech therapies); The Golub Family Memory Enhancement Center at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center welcoming people who are in the early stages of Alzheimer’s/dementia; the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center offering distinct pavilions designed to meet the specific needs of its residents.

The Daughters of Sarah Mystery Challenge honorary committee (as of Sept. 25) includes:

Andrew Abramowitz, Daniel Bernstein, Joyce and Sanford Bookstein, Linda and Chris Carothers, CDPHP, Debbie and Jeff Cohen, Janet Adler Conti, Rabbi Matt and Sharon Cutler, Joy Davidoff and James Finale, Nona and Stephen Deitcher, Talya and Alan DiStasio, Rabbi David and Jodi Eligberg, Audrey Ellowitz, Malka and Eitan Evan, Assemblymember Patricia Fahy, Abbey Farbstein and Joe Herd, Evy and Larry Farbstein, Leslie and Barry Feinman, Rabbi Roy and Rachel Feldman, Sherry and Marvin Freedman, Gail Kendall and David Galletly, Dorothy and Robert Ganz, Carolyn and Bruce Ginsburg, Karen and Mark Glaser, Kathy and Billy Golderman, Neil and Jane Golub, Gwen and Jeffrey Grossman, Dan Hershberg, Mindy and Jesse Holland, Margaret and Barry Hollander, Laura and David Hollander, Sharon Flom and Steven Huz, Laura and Ed Jacobs, Rosalind and Gary Judd, Judy and Bill Kahn, Gail and Ron Karo, Rabbi Rena and Shalom Kieval, Julie and Jim Knox, Marta and Mark Koblenz, Ilana and Rob Kovach, Bette and Stuart Kraut, Mindy and Steven Lam, Sara Lee and Barry Larner, Jane and Mark Levine, Nancy and Norman Levine, Karen and Alan Lobel, Sheila and Ira Lobel, Jill Goodman and Arthur Malkin, Penny and Neil Manasse, Esther and Morris Massry, Mallory and Murray C. Massry, Micki and Norman Massry, Eileen and Bob Michaels, Moore Fire Extinguisher Co, LLC, Leslie Baker and Geoffrey Patack, Robert & Dorothy Ludwig JCC of Schenectady, Bonnie and Stuart Rosenberg, Joan and Jack Rosenblum, Amarit Rosin and Seth Rosenblum, Rachel and Jay Rourke, Carole Ju and David Rubin, Lois and Richard Rubin, Randie and Del Salmon, Beth and Mark Scher, Ruth and Michael Schulman, Nancie and Ken Segel, Karen and Gavin Setzen, Honorable Kathy M. Sheehan, Sidney Albert Albany JCC, Shara and David Siegfeld, Beth and Andrew Swartz, Ilene and Jerry Sykes, Congressman Paul D. Tonko, Terry and Dan Tyson, Herm Ungerman, Barbara Wachs, Ruth Margolis Yorker, and Nini Wu and Ira Zackon.

Reservations may be made online at www.daughtersofsarah.org or at 518-724-3261. Tickets are $100 per person, or $50 for those under 40.