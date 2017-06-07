Ne’imah chorus  to celebrate 25th with aid of Cantor Finkelstein at June 11 concert

The Ne’imah Jewish Community Chorus, noting 25 years, will celebrate its milestone anniversary with a concert entitled “Sterling Sounds” on Sunday, June 11, at 7 p.m. at the Massry Center for the Arts, The College of St. Rose, 1002 Madison Ave., Albany.

To mark the occasion, the 35-member chorus will share the stage with Cantor Meir Finkelstein of Congregation Beth Yeshurun of Houston, Texas.

The cantor has over 150 original Jewish compositions to his credit and has composed scores for movies and television. His music has been performed in Rome, Italy, in front of the pope, and by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Israel Philharmonic and the Detroit Symphony Orchestras. He collaborated with Steven Spielberg to compose music for the Visual History Foundation’s documentary, “Survivors of the Holocaust,” for which he was nominated for a Cable Ace Award. Finkelstein was also one of the “Three Cantors,” along with Alberto Mizrahi and David Propis, performing in sold-out cantorial concerts and on the CD, “Three Jewish Tenors.”

Co-President Sally Greenblatt noted: “At this concert, the chorus is excited to be singing four of Cantor Finkelstein’s compositions with him and he will be the featured soloist on three of them.”

Since its founding in the fall of 1992, the four-part chorus, with members from throughout the Capital District, has performed a repertoire of Jewish music from the Ashkenazic and Sephardic traditions.

Anna Dubrova of Selkirk, the conductor and music director since its inception said, “Ne’imah has been a very significant and rewarding part of my life. I am very proud of all of the dedicated people who come every week to rehearse and who put their hearts into the performances.”

Rebecca Benjamin of Niskayuna, Ne’imah’s piano accompanist, will be joined by guest instrumentalists, Karen Klevanosky of Voorheesville and Michael Benjamin of Niskayuna. Troy native, Megan Wilson, will be a guest vocal soloist, reports co-president Matt Greenblatt.

A celebratory reception will follow the concert.

Tickets for the June 11 concert will be available at the door for $15 general admission

and $10 for senior citizens (60 years or older), children and students.

Information is available at 518- 438-9561, or by e-mail at neimahchorus@gmail.com.