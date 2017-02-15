New B’nai Sholom course to look at ‘The Tevye Stories: Fact In Fiction’

ALBANY– Rabbi Don Cashman of the B’nai Sholom Reform Congregation will look at the stories of Tevye the Dairyman and the degree to which they did, or did not reflect the realities of Jewish life in czarist Russia.

“The Tevye Stories: Fact in Fiction” will be offered Mondays from 10 until 11:30 a.m. beginning Feb. 27, at the synagogue, 420 Whitehall Rd., Albany.

According to Cashman, “We’ve all seen “Fiddler on the Roof” and know all the lyrics, and we know the book is always better than the movie. Or is it? The underlying short stories give us much more historical detail than Broadway gave us. The Jewish character of the stories, too, is much more pronounced, as one would expect from literature written in Yiddish.”

Participants will read two stories per week from Sholem Aleichem’s Tevye the Dairyman and some of the Railroad Stories as a basis for delving into events and Jewish life in czarist Russia. The course also will examine how Broadway and Hollywood handled certain aspects of those stories

Registration for this six-class course and purchase of the book are required. Cost of the course is $45; for B’nai Sholom members, it is $30. Participants may obtain the book, Hillel Halkin’s translation of Tevye the Dairyman and The Railroad Stories (Schocken), through the synagogue office for $17 or may purchase it on their own. Deadline to purchase the book through B’nai Sholom is Feb. 17 to ensure that it arrives by the start of the course.

Information and registration may be obtained from the B’nai Sholom office at 518-482-5283 or by e-mailing the office@bnaisholom.albany.ny.us.