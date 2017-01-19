New B’nai Sholom course to review ‘Lost Women Of The Bible’

ALBANY–A new course at B’nai Sholom Reform Congregation that will be taught by Rabbi Beverly W. Magidson will introduce the women of the Bible who are mentioned only fleetingly and then seem to vanish from the narrative.

“Lost Women of the Bible” will be offered four Monday evenings beginning on Jan. 23 from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. at B’nai Sholom, 420 Whitehall Rd., Albany.

The Bible teaches about the matriarchs and Miriam, Deborah and Esther. But there are many women who are cited briefly, sometimes with no name given. Who are these women, and what does the midrash (rabbinic lore) say about them?

Magidson will include in the course discussion about Peninah, Avigayel, Samson’s mother, Avishag the Shunamite and Huldah the Prophetess.

Magidson is director of chaplaincy services for the Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York and religious coordinator at Daughters of Sarah Senior Community. She was ordained at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR) New York and was one of the first women admitted to the Conservative Rabbinical Assembly.

Registration for the course is required, and students will be requested to bring a Bible. Cost for the four sessions is $25; for B’nai Sholom members, $18.

The B’nai Sholom office at 518-482-5283 or by e-mail, office@bnaisholom.albany.ny.us can provide details.