New Capital Region Jewish Genealogical Society lists Sept. 17 meeting

A new Capital Region Jewish Genealogical Society (CRJGS) has been organized and its first meeting slated for Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York, 184 Washington Ave. Extension, Albany. The agenda at the 10 a.m. meeting will include a presentation and discussion about the skills that facilitate Jewish genealogical research, and time to talk about the structure of the organization.

Light refreshments will be served.

The steering committee consists of Robert Brilling, Rema Goldstein, Mary Kingsley, Susan Kugler, Fran Lewis, Judy Madnick, Anita Orsino, and Tammy Weingarten.

According to organizoers, “While there are many national on-line organizations, nothing can replace a network of people who have valuable knowledge of the Capital Region and experience in genealogical research techniques. For experienced genealogists and novices alike, the goal of the CRJGS is for members to support one another as well as the larger Jewish genealogical community with Jewish family research.”

An October meeting will feature speaker Nolan Altman of JewishGen (or Jewishgen.org), a non-profit, web based Jewish genealogical organization affiliated with the Museum of Jewish Heritage.

Those planning to attend are asked to send an e-mail to the Capital Region Jewish Genealogy Society at crjgs1@gmail.com or call Judy Madnick at 518-608-5559.